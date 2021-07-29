Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

This long ago ceased to be about public health for many in the media in Mississippi and beyond. This is purely about politics and virtue signaling. At this point, the media establishment is using COVID like a political hammer for their partisan ends.

COVID is a terrible thing, but it’s now clear that there’s not going to be such a thing as “zero COVID.” This is something we are clearly going to have to learn to live with for the perceivable future.

We are now officially past the point where sanctimonious, blue-checkmark finger wagging is going to move the needle with the unvaccinated or with public officials they don’t agree with. COVID has been politicized and the mainstream media establishment is the most culpable. Screaming at people that they are idiots for not getting vaccinated is not only not working – it’s now having the opposite effect.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

MSDH recommends masks for indoors, schools

Hosemann comments on medical marijuana legislation

AeroSafe Global, a provider of cold chain solutions for the safe, sustainable delivery and effective use of biopharmaceuticals across the supply chain, is locating a branch of its manufacturing operations to Olive Branch in the I-22 Logistics Park. The project is a $2.5 million corporate investment that will create 100 jobs.

“Health care and manufacturing go hand-in-hand in Mississippi, as both industries are strong economic drivers for our state, particularly in North Mississippi,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “We are proud to welcome AeroSafe Global as the newest corporate partner to the state of Mississippi, a move that reinforces Mississippi’s stance as a leader in these important sectors, and we thank the company for bringing 100 exciting job opportunities to DeSoto County.”

Congressman Kelly announces Tupelo Post Office naming in honor of Colonel Harris

The fireworks came in early at a special meeting of the Hinds County Board with President Credell Calhoun (District 3) trying to remove fellow Supervisor David Archie (District 2) as vice president and president-elect. Archie made it clear he would not go quietly.