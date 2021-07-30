Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Olympian Sam Kendricks, a pole vaulter from Oxford, Mississippi, was denied the opportunity to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after a single positive COVID-19 test.

Kendricks had tested negative three times before the positive test. After entering quarantine, Kendricks took another COVID-19 test that returned a negative result.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,908 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 103 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State: #covid19 totals: 341,862 cases, 7,533 deaths, and 1,028,473 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/J5esCAyBAS — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 29, 2021

Some members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation joined with the House Pre-Life Caucus on Thursday to lead congress in filing an amicus brief that supports the current lawsuit out of Mississippi that pertains to the state’s 15 week abortion ban. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is being heard with the U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.), Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), and Michael Guest (R-Miss.), along with House Pro-life Caucus Co-Chair Chris Smith (R-N.J.), filed the brief. In total, 44 Senators and 184 members of the House of Representatives signed the brief.

Thompson jabs at Reeves over masks

I’d rather be foolish and follow CDC mask guidelines than dead by following @tatereeves mask recommendations. https://t.co/GhZJSp1pqu — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) July 29, 2021

Seventeen U.S. Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Wednesday…

…Sixty votes were needed to move the process forward.

Not among those were Mississippi’s two Republicans – Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement on the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to consider bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

“I have long been a strong supporter of investing in our core infrastructure, but I am unable to support this agreement in its current form,” Wicker said. “Yet again, Senators are being asked to move forward on a bill that we have not had an opportunity to read.”

Congressman Kelly delivers remarks on National Defense bill

.@RepTrentKelly, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, delivered the following opening statement at the subcommittee markup for H.R. 4350 National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. https://t.co/DoUm3fgfQz — Armed Services (@HASCRepublicans) July 29, 2021

Kiffin, Leach, Hall pack Neshoba pavilion