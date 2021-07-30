Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup. 

YP – Wicker calls out for justice for Mississippi Olympian

Olympian Sam Kendricks, a pole vaulter from Oxford, Mississippi, was denied the opportunity to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after a single positive COVID-19 test.

Kendricks had tested negative three times before the positive test. After entering quarantine, Kendricks took another COVID-19 test that returned a negative result.

Complete Neshoba County Fair Political Speeches… Click to watch them all at Y’all Politics

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

YP – MS Delegation and Pro-Life Caucus file brief urging U.S. Supreme Court to uphold MS abortion law

Some members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation joined with the House Pre-Life Caucus on Thursday to lead congress in filing an amicus brief that supports the current lawsuit out of Mississippi that pertains to the state’s 15 week abortion ban. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is being heard with the U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.), Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), and Michael Guest (R-Miss.), along with House Pro-life Caucus Co-Chair Chris Smith (R-N.J.), filed the brief. In total, 44 Senators and 184 members of the House of Representatives signed the brief.

Thompson jabs at Reeves over masks

YP – Wicker, Hyde-Smith vote against moving Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill forward

Seventeen U.S. Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Wednesday…

…Sixty votes were needed to move the process forward.

Not among those were Mississippi’s two Republicans – Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement on the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to consider bipartisan infrastructure legislation.

“I have long been a strong supporter of investing in our core infrastructure, but I am unable to support this agreement in its current form,” Wicker said. “Yet again, Senators are being asked to move forward on a bill that we have not had an opportunity to read.”

Congressman Kelly delivers remarks on National Defense bill

Kiffin, Leach, Hall pack Neshoba pavilion 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR