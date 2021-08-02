U.S. Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith advocate for clear federal regulation for farmers and small business owners.

Republican members of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee joined together to introduce S.2567. This legislation would provide clarity for farmers and business that had been strained by regulations related to the Clean Water Act.

On the first day of his administration, President Biden signed an executive order that would undo the Trump administration’s actions of rescinding Obama’s WOTUS rule which finalized the NWPR.

Back in January, the senators from Mississippi and their Senate colleagues introduced a resolution that communicates the need for the U.S. Senate to uphold the Navigable Waters Protection Rules (NWPR).

“The Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection rule recognizes state control over local waters while still maintaining important protections for our environment,” Senator Roger Wicker stated. “Codifying this rule would ensure federal regulations are not overly burdensome for Mississippi’s farmers and small business owners. I am glad to stand with my colleagues in this effort.”

“There is no good reason for the Biden administration to replace the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule other than to force centralized federal authority and regulatory power over all waters—groundwater, ditches, storm waters, and more. Our farmers, businesses, and property owners thrive best on responsible oversight and certainty, which the current rule provides and which is why it should be codified,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

You can read the full bill (S.2567) here.