Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

On Thursday, Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) joined Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) in introducing legislation requiring a federal review of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decision-making and messaging process.

Rubio introduced the Restore Public Health Institution Trust Act following the issuance of CDC guidance that reversed previous mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans. The bill would require a Government Accountability Office (GAO) examination of the CDC.

“Most Americans understand why health policies evolve as we fight the coronavirus, but they also deserve competence from the agencies entrusted to guide us through this pandemic. I appreciate the CDC and its work, but the newest CDC mask guidance is sowing confusion and skepticism, which is counterproductive,” Hyde-Smith said.

SuperTalk host JT Williamson passes

The staff of Y’all Politics offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of JT Williamson of the @thejtshow on @supertalk. You fought a good fight for our state, JT, and you helped make Mississippi better. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/FUDNnOrcSt — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) July 31, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., along with U.S. Representatives Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Trent Kelly, R-Miss., celebrated the designation of August 1, 2021 as Gold Star Children’s Day.

The Senate passed a resolution introduced by Wicker and Manchin to officially set aside this day to recognize the sacrifices of the children of fallen service members.

“Designating August 1 as Gold Star Children’s Day will help recognize the unique sacrifices borne by the children of our nation’s fallen heroes,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “I encourage all Americans to come together in support of these sons and daughters who carry on the legacy of their parents who paid the ultimate price for our country.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,643 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 10 deaths, and 108 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 343,505 cases, 7,543 deaths, and 1,030,704 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/9AfKu230iL — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 30, 2021

On May 7, criminal hackers launched a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest gas pipeline serving the United States. The company was temporarily forced to shut down its pipeline, disrupting energy supplies running from the Gulf Coast to New Jersey. As a result, fuel shortages affected residents across the Southeastern United States, causing long lines and higher prices at the pump and leaving thousands without gas. The hackers held Colonial’s networks hostage until the company paid nearly $5 million in ransom money so that the flow of gas could resume.

This direct attack on our infrastructure exposed risks to our energy supply. Our nation has about three million miles of pipelines carrying vital resources across the country. These energy products keep our businesses running, our lights on, and our homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Similarly, our electric power grid has become essential in providing power to our communities. It is critical that these infrastructure assets be protected against future attacks like the one on May 7.

Congressman Guest supports MS 15-week abortion ban