Mississippi cities have begun to respond to the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. While many are now operating as normal without additional orders from the Governor’s office, some have chosen to implement mask mandates.

Cities with Mask Mandates in Mississippi:

Jackson – Mask mandate has continued since start of the pandemic

Gulfport – Masks required inside of city buildings

Long Beach – Masks required inside of city buildings

Moss Point – Masks required inside of city buildings

Gautier – Masks required inside city buildings

Major cities without mask mandates:

Tupelo

Madison

Ridgeland

Oxford

Starkville

Hattiesburg

Meridian

Natchez

Pearl

Ocean Springs

Vicksburg

Brookhaven

Clinton

School districts are currently making their own decisions as to whether they will require masks for students and administration with the start of school around the corner.

The Vicksburg school district is among those that will require students to wear masks. Additionally, Lamar County schools, Poplarville, Pascagoula-Gautier, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Moss Point and Brookhaven school districts have all adopted some form of mask mandate with students returning to school.

Lamar County shut down Oak Grove High School and Purvis High School after starting school at the end of July as they saw increased cases in-person. They will remain virtual until August 16.

The MSDH recently recommended that schools require everyone, including those who have already been vaccinated, to wear masks indoors at all times. However, Governor Reeves has said he will not be issuing mandates.