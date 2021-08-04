U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced committee passage of an appropriations measure.

Sen. Hyde-Smith serves on the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee that developed the FY2022 Energy and Water Development (EWD) Appropriations Bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill 25-5.

This measure includes funding to support flood control and water infrastructure projects in Mississippi. Senator Hyde-Smith has made the long-delayed flood control project a priority since arriving in the Senate in 2018.

“The decades of neglect to the Yazoo Backwater Area Project have cost Mississippians far too much. More recent severe storms and flooding highlight the immense amount of work that needs to be done,” said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The USACE Vicksburg District is currently utilizing $11.2 million, which Hyde-Smith worked to secure in FY2021 appropriations, to carry out preconstruction, engineering, and design activities.

FY2022 EWD Appropriations Bill, Hyde-Smith also supported funding for additional USACE projects in Mississippi, including water and wastewater infrastructure assistance, and research conducted at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg.

In addition to the EWD measure, the Appropriations Committee also approved the FY2022 Agriculture Appropriations Bill and the FY2022 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Bill. All three measures are now available for consideration by the full Senate.

