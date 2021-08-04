State Rep, Lee Yancey joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss possible reforms to Certificate of Need (CON) laws by the Mississippi Legislature in the 2022 session. The existing structure limits competition in the marketplace, yet enjoys backing routinely from hospitals and other industry lobbyists.
Rep. Yancey says enhancing the level of competition in the health care industry isn’t a bad thing, and points to other states who are tackling the issue in an effort to provide more affordable health care options in communities large and small.