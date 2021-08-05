Expos features booths, food, music and more.

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to give us a preview of the inaugural Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo.

The event is hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit, will be held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, in the Trade Mart. In conjunction with the Expo, a concert featuring Mississippi’s own Adam Doleac and Hannah Everhart, Corey Smith, and headliner Tyler Farr, will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 6:00 p.m. in the Mississippi Coliseum.

Concert tickets can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com and at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office. For more information about the Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, visit www.mississippioutdoorexpo.com and follow the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo on Facebook.