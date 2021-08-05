Vaccinations increased last week for the first time in 3 months as Delta variant surges.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, a total of 2,223,699 vaccines have been administered in the state of Mississippi. Of that, 1,239,869 Mississippians have received the first dose while 1,043,017 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The MSDH said around 53,000 people received either a first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine the week of July 25 to 31.

This comes after Mississippi reportedly reached a low point of around 20,000 vaccinations for the week of July 4 to July 10.

In a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the state has administered at least one shot to just 38.6% of its population — ranking it last in the country.

Mississippi has given almost 27,000 first doses administered over the seven days through Sunday which was 42% more than the prior week.

“We have had some good news over the past couple of weeks,” stated State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “You can see that we have more than doubled our weekly immunizations against COVID compared to a few weeks ago.”

THREE-MINUTE UPDATE: State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs gives an overview of Mississippi's current COVID-19 situation as pressure continues on hospitals in the state. https://t.co/qdhYlBVLyT — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 3, 2021

“We’re very excited that many Mississippians are heeding the call to get the vaccine to protect themselves and to protect their families against this deadly delta surge,” Dobbs stated.

Though Mississippi has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 vaccinations, the state still lags behind other states.

Dr. Dobbs stated today that Mississippians were to expect another record day for Delta cases.

COVID Data Trends Update Expect another record day for Delta cases today pic.twitter.com/QesqEI2pRD — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) August 5, 2021

Dobbs told reporters at a press conference last week that, “Delta is hitting us very strongly. We anticipate that we’re going to continue to put additional pressure on the health-care system.”

Dobbs noted that there were 13 hospitals across the state that had “zero ICU beds.”

About 93% of the state’s Covid cases and 89% of the deaths in the past month are among unvaccinated individuals, he said.