If you missed it, the Joint Redistricting Committee held the second redistricting hearing in Tupelo at Itawamba Community College.

The joint Mississippi House and Senate committee will continue hearings throughout the month of August.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years after the census is accumulated. Based on this year’s numbers, Mississippi’s population is currently at 2,961,279 which is down 6,018 persons from 2010.

There will be a total of nine hearings across the state. While many members of the committee were present at the meeting, a quorum is not required for the hearings to take place.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 9th in Senatobia at the Northwest Community College Haraway Center. The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

You can find the rest of the meeting times and locations HERE.

The committee consists of Senators Hob Bryan, Dennis DeBar, Josh Harkins, Briggs Hopson, David Parker, Derrick T. Simmons, Jeff Tate, Angela Turner-Ford, and Brice Wiggins, and Representatives Charles Jim Beckett, Dan Eubanks, Edward Blackmon, Jr.; Bo Brown; Kevin Ford; Vince Mangold; John Read; Fred Shanks; Cheikh Taylor; and Jason White.