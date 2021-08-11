State Auditor Shad White said it is his mission for the Auditor’s office to deter fraud as best they can to ensure that Mississippi is receiving the most from its funds.

Auditor White spoke with Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss how the office is fishing out potential fraud in Mississippi among state agencies and those that receive public dollars. He added they are also keeping a close eye on where federal dollars are going from the original stimulus packages, all the way up through the potential for large increases with the new federal Infrastructure bill.