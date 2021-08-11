Company creating 54 jobs with a $2.75 million corporate investment.

Delta Fuel, LLC, is locating its corporate headquarters in Natchez. The project is a $2.75 million corporate investment and will create 54 jobs.

“Natchez is an ideal location for Delta Fuel’s corporate headquarters, providing quick access to the markets the company serves, as well as access to a talented pipeline of dedicated workers,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “I am proud to welcome Delta Fuel as the newest business partner to our great state and have no doubt the company’s new employees in Adams County will work hard to continue its legacy of success.”

Serving the Mississippi and Louisiana markets, Delta Fuel is a licensed distributor of propane, gas, diesel and lubricants for a variety of industries, including agriculture, construction, energy and residential.

“Delta Fuel is excited about moving to downtown Natchez. The recent purchase of two historical buildings and improvements show our commitment to the growth and betterment of this community,” Delta Fuel President Adam Vegas said. “We are excited about playing a role in the continued growth of Natchez. We will continue to provide the same superior level of customer service to our customers that we have for over 50 years.”

The company is locating its corporate headquarters in the former Callon Petroleum building in downtown Natchez.

“We are so excited that yet another major employer has chosen to move its headquarters to Natchez,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said. “For many years, Delta Fuel has been a respected leader in our nation’s energy industry, and to have them as a new Natchez Partner is a dream come true.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. MDA also has certified Delta Fuel through the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“Mississippians are some of the best workers in the nation, and companies like Delta Fuel continually cite our workforce as a top reason for locating or expanding in our state,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “MDA thanks the team at Delta Fuel for choosing to locate its corporate headquarters and more than 50 new jobs in Natchez, while simultaneously bringing new life to an existing downtown facility. We thank our partners at Natchez, Inc., the city of Natchez and Adams County for their hard work in bringing this project full circle.”

The city of Natchez and Adams County also are assisting with the project.

“We couldn’t be happier to see Delta Fuel continue to grow in our region by locating their headquarters in downtown Natchez,” Natchez, Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ said. “This was a competitive process where the company looked at multiple options across multiple states, and we are thankful for all of our partners’ assistance in this win and of the faith Delta Fuel is placing in our region, as well as the investment and new jobs to our area. A remarkable company, with remarkable people, employing people with high-paying jobs. They are another anchor tenant, and the success of region is phenomenal.”