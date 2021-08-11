Alexander is active with many broadband organizations including serving as President of The Telecommunications Association of the Southeast; a member of the NTCA Government Affairs Committee, the NTCA Smart Rural Community Advisory Council, and the MS PSC Connect Mississippi Committee; and President of the Georgia Telecommunications Association.

Alexander is passionate about sustaining the vitality of small-town America and is committed to seeing rural Mississippians thrive by bringing them all benefits that robust broadband access can offer.

Alexander’s vast knowledge of telecommunications, broadband, networking, etc., as well as her established network within the broadband community on not only a state but also regional and national levels will reap benefits for ITS, state government, and all Mississippians, the Governor says.