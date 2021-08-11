YP Daily Roundup 8/11/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

After clearing a hurdle on Sunday, the U.S. Senate voted today on final passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (HR.3684), negotiated by a small bipartisan group of Senators. It passed the chamber by a vote of 69-30, meaning just under 20 Republicans crossed over to vote for the measure. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package includes more than $550 billion in new federal spending. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill would add $256 billion to projected deficits.

Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith were divided on the bill. Wicker voted to pass the legislation while Hyde-Smith opposed it.

President Biden says Infrastructure Bill will help Jackson

President @JoeBiden says infrastructure plan will help rescue Jackson’s water woes. https://t.co/2rV8ZeCM3T — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) August 11, 2021

WAPT ran a story on Monday about students returning to school in the Jackson Public School District. The fact that the district is returning to in-person learning was highlighted as was their mask mandate amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Tucked away at the bottom of the article, however, was this nugget from JPS Superintendent Errick Greene:

“Even though the vaccine is not mandated, Greene said all JPS students 12 and older who wish to participate in extracurricular activities must be 100% vaccinated. In addition, all participants will be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 3,488 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 158 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 368,549 cases, 7,685 deaths, and 1,056,682 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/f4CGc0p6p6 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 10, 2021

The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) released their first ever 10-8 Report.

This report scored legislators on their voting record in support of law enforcement from the 2021 Legislative session.

The 10-8 Report graded lawmakers on how they support issues law enforcement face directly or indirectly. The report was sponsored by the Board of Directors for the MACP in order to educate its membership.

“We encourage our elected lawmakers to reach out to the subject matter experts, your police officers, for advice and guidance before making decisions that impact how law enforcement officers do their jobs,” MACP President and Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased in July to 99.7, a decrease of 2.8 points, reversing June’s 2.9-point gain. Six of the 10 components declined, three improved, and one was unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased seven points to 76, indicating owners’ views are held with more certainty than in earlier months.

“Small business owners are losing confidence in the strength of the economy and expect a slowdown in job creation,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “As owners look for qualified workers, they are also reporting that supply chain disruptions are having an impact on their businesses. Ultimately, owners could sell more if they could acquire more supplies and inventories from their supply chains.”

Cargill and privately held Continental Grain plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas.

“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is appreciative of the dedication by the Sanderson family for the past 75 years to the state of Mississippi,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson told Y’all Politics. “We are optimistic that Cargill and Continental Grain, two of the largest privately held companies in the United States in poultry production, will continue to serve the people of our state well by extending the same commitment to the agricultural community in Mississippi and beyond.”

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by September 15, according to a memo obtained by the Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

“The Department of Defense is moving quickly to meet President Biden’s commitment to defeat COVID-19, and that includes being able to ensure every member of our civilian and military workforce is protected,” Jamal Brown, deputy Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement last week.