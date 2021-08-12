Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) and other COVID-19 funding announced for HBCUs in the Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. 

Mississippi is home to six Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, including: Alcorn State, Coahoma Community College, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College, and Tougaloo College. Congressman Bennie Thompson recently announced millions of dollars in funding to the schools.

Through the CARES Act, Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSSA), and American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funding has been provided for HBCUs in the Mississippi. That funding was prioritized to combat challenges faced in higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act contributed $82,405,951 to HBCUs, CRRSSA gave $128,308,419 and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) gave $228,914,162.

HBCU CARES Act CRRSSA ARP
Alcorn State University $13,826,023 $19,272,624 $33,482,855
Coahoma Community College $6,896,253 $9,980,903 $19,112,009
Jackson State University $25,756,274 $34,691,880 $60,437,863
Mississippi Valley State University $7,447,701 $11,685,262 $22,861,645
Tougaloo College $3,244,023 $4,419,529 $7,924,421
Hinds Community College – Utica Campus $25,235,677 $48,258,221 $85,095,369
Total $82,405,951 $128,308,419 $228,914,162

 

