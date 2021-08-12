With the new wave of COVID-19 the State Fire Marshal is urging all first responders to get vaccinated.

State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney is encouraging anyone who works as a First Responders to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes Fire Fighters and Emergency Medical Service personnel.

“First Responders are on the front line daily, protecting the public and need to be protected from the COVID-19 virus and not become super spreaders,” said Chaney. “There are more than 16,000 first responders in the state including firefighters and EMS. It is my sincere hope that all first responders answer this call to get vaccinated which in turn will help all of us fulfill our mission to protect lives and property in the state.”

Chaney reported that the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) is currently seeing an outbreak among those who are in training. He indicated that the majority of their students who are testing positive for the virus are not vaccinated. Due to that fact, many classes are being cancelled.

“This variant is a serious threat to those who are unvaccinated and getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to prevent illness,” said Chaney.