None of the four Mississippi Veterans Homes in the state have had a COVID-19 related death since January.
Mississippi Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stacey Pickering joined Y’all Politics on Friday to provide an update on the state Veterans Homes as COVID-19 cases rise.
Pickering shared some positive news that should encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated if they are not already.
He said that Mississippi veterans homes have had nearly 100% vaccination among residents and close to 75% among staff.