None of the four Mississippi Veterans Homes in the state have had a COVID-19 related death since January. Mississippi Veterans Affairs Executive Director Stacey Pickering joined Y’all Politics on Friday to provide an update on the state Veterans Homes as COVID-19 cases rise.

Pickering shared some positive news that should encourage Mississippians to get vaccinated if they are not already.

He said that Mississippi veterans homes have had nearly 100% vaccination among residents and close to 75% among staff.