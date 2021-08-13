More than $1.8 million is awarded for eight fire safety improvement projects in Mississippi.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program will be awarded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in collaboration with the U.S. Fire Administration.

The AFG program is a fire safety grants fund that provides critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience. This program provides hundreds of millions in funding to first responders & organizations that keep our communities safe.

Senator Wicker praised local Mississippi firefighters for remaining on the front lines when it comes to keeping Mississippians safe.

“These AFG grants will enhance their response capabilities and improve safety, enabling firefighters to protect the public more effectively,” said Senator Roger Wicker.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith serves on the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee and stated, “I am thankful for this substantial round of funding and look forward to additional grants being awarded to more Mississippi fire departments.”

Firefighters require proper equipment to keep Mississippians safe. @FEMA sending $1.8M to MS to allow these departments to acquire the equipment & training necessary to improve their public safety responsibilities. Details here: — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 13, 2021

The $1,837,801.73 in FY 2020 AFG Program funds will support the following projects: