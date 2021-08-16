Anyone employed by the city of Jackson will be working under new restrictions today.

The mayor signed the executive order on Wednesday, requiring all City workers to produce proof by Aug. 31 of receiving at least one vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 test result once a week at their own cost. Face coverings must also be worn at all times when at work.

“COVID-19 poses a danger to the health and safety of the residents, visitors, and employees of the City of Jackson,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “The Delta variant is here and it is highly transmissible, substantially increasing the risk of infection for not only our employees but the people they come into contact with every day. It is essential that we take every effort to mitigate its spread and promote the best health and safety practices recognized in light of current scientific understanding for health and well-being of our city.”

The executive order states that the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 has significantly increased the risk of infection for the City’s workforce.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a danger to the health and safety of the residents, visitors, and employees of the City of Jackson, Mississippi and how the city mitigates the spread of COVID-19 are critical to the health and well being of City workers and residents, the City order said.

The order states that “it is essential that the City promote the best health and safety practices recognized in light of current scientific understandings of the conditions under which COVID-19 can spread.”

As Mayor of the City of Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Lumumba ordered:

All City employees must take necessary actions to ensure that as covered employees, you wear a face covering in the course of performing job duties and provide proof of vaccination status.

All persons employed by the City of Jackson must provide proof of having received at least one dose of an approved COVID-10 vaccine no alter than August 31,2021. Medical or religious exemptions are exceptions if you go through the reasonable accommodation process.

Any person that this Order applies to must provide proof of having received only one dose in a 2 dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine. They will also be required to provide the City with proof of receipt of a second dose within 30 days of the first dose.

City employees who do not provide proof of their vaccination status, unless exempted, will participate in weekly testing at their own cost and will wear face coverings at all times at the workplace. Failure to do so may result in termination.

This order will take effect today, Monday, August 16, 2021. Read the executive order below:

