Tennessee Governor Bill Lee this afternoon signed an executive order that allows for parents of K12 students in the Volunteer State to opt out of mask mandates imposed by local school districts.

No one cares more about the health & well-being of a child than a parent. I am signing an EO today that allows parents to opt their children out of a school mask mandate if either a school board or health board enacts one over a district. pic.twitter.com/aOxzvP41Hp — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 16, 2021

Parents can notify their schools directly of their intention to opt out and that includes for in class instruction on school buses or at school functions.

Tennessee currently has a completed vaccination rate of 40%.