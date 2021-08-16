Company expanding operations in Tupelo.

Waste Management, the leading provider of comprehensive waste management in North America, is adding 330 remote workplace opportunities in Mississippi. WM will invest approximately $660,000 in the project, or $2,000 per job, for equipment and workstations, which will enable employees to work from a remote location.

“Waste Management is a top company to work for, as evidenced by their commitment to the professional and educational growth of its employees,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “The state of Mississippi is proud to partner with this great company as it consolidates call center operations in our state and creates hundreds of good jobs for our workforce.”

WM has existing customer experience operations in Tupelo that employ more than 130 workers.

“WM is honored to partner with the state to offer additional employment opportunities to the North Mississippi community,” Waste Management Director of Customer Experience Norris Grizzard said. “We are excited to expand our team with the quality candidates and exceptional caliber of talent in Mississippi to continue providing superior service to our customers across the state.”

WM recently acquired another company, and to meet its growing business demands, has decided to expand the Tupelo operations. Last year, WM began offering work-from-home opportunities to support the Tupelo operations. The current and new positions will continue to allow team members to work from home while being connected to the Tupelo operations center for training and management.

“On behalf of the city of Tupelo, I want to say thank you to the Waste Management team. Thank you for continuing to trust in our people and community to meet the growing needs of your company,” Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan said. “Waste Management is going to change the lives of 330 families in our region with this announcement. This is an incredible opportunity to build a career with the flexibility of working from home.”

To continue to attract a talented workforce, WM also offers employees and eligible dependents the opportunity to participate in the company’s Your Tomorrow program. In connection with Guild Education, Your Tomorrow provides a full range of educational opportunities, including college degrees available from a network of more than 100 colleges, at no cost to WM employees.

“COVID-19 has changed the workplace environment and culture and has made businesses reconsider models to attract and maintain a talented workforce,” Community Development Foundation Chairman Shane Spees said. “The Community Development Foundation is really thankful to see Waste Management adapt and innovate into remote working opportunities and offer unique benefits like the college education assistance.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for workforce training. WM is currently hiring for the new positions and plans to fill all 330 over the next two years.