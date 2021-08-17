Doty, a former state senator, was appointed to lead the PUS by Governor Tate Reeves.

Sally Burchfield Doty, Executive Director of the Public Utilities Staff in Mississippi, joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the role the PUS plays in terms of balancing regulation of utility companies and the interests of the ratepayers. She and the PUS staff provide recommendations to the Public Service Commission where those elected Commissioners then act.

Learn more about the MS Public Utilities Staff in this YP interview with Executive Director Doty.