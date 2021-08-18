Biden Administration prepares to roll out booster shots for Americans next month.
Late last week, the F.D.A. authorized a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems. Immunocompromised people make up nearly 3% of the U.S. population.
Top health officials announced that the Biden administration will begin offering coronavirus booster shots for fully vaccinated Americans the week of Sept. 20. This comes after after concluding that a third shot is needed to fight off boost immunity.
The booster shot plan for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines call for Americans to get a booster shot about eight months after receiving their second doses. Medical officials said they expect that a booster shot will be needed for those having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will announce plans at a later date.
President Biden endorsed US health officials’ new recommendation that all American adults who received the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine be eligible to get booster shots starting next month.
These third doses will boost your immune response and will increase your protection from COVID-19.
“This will boost your immune response,” Biden said. “It’s the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise.”
A call for a third shot should start sometime this fall for adults who were fully vaccinated with the two-shot regimen.
Today in Mississippi, the MSDH is reporting 4,085 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 182 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of this morning, 2,386,478 Mississippians have been vaccinated.
“We are clearly at the worst part of pandemic throughout and its continue to worsen,” stated State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Not only in cases, but hospitalizations, he explained.
Though the number of COVID cases have increased, vaccination rates have also continued to rise. Last week the state of Mississippi saw 71,000 vaccines including 50,000 first doses.
COVID-19 vaccinations are continuously available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers.