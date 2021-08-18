Twenty four senators write letter urging Biden to unleash clean, affordable and reliable American energy

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have signed a letter urging President Biden to reverse his decision to ask the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase oil production in response to rising gas prices.

Due to the continuously increasing gas prices, twenty four Senators sign the letter in objection to Biden relying on oil cartel while restricting U.S. production.

Senator Hyde-Smith stated on social media that the President’s decision to increase oil production is ‘counter productive.’ Hyde-Smith said that they should instead work to increase US energy independence and return jobs to Mississippian and American families.

Gas prices at the pumps are rising but instead of working to increase US energy independence and return jobs to Mississippian and American families, @POTUS asks #OPEC to increase oil production. We sent a letter asking him to reverse that counterproductive decision. @JimInhofe — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 18, 2021

Senator Roger Wicker stated on Twitter that President Biden’s work has restricted American energy production. Wicker said that Biden would rather rely on foreign oil than unleash America’s energy potential.

From Day 1, @POTUS has worked to restrict American energy production. Now as gas prices rise, he’s asking OPEC countries to pick up the slack. President Biden would rather rely on foreign oil than unleash America’s energy potential.https://t.co/XrTWBtScvV — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) August 12, 2021

The senators wrote in their letter how astonishing it is that the Biden Administration is now seeking assistance from an international oil cartel when America has sufficient domestic supply and reserves to increase output, which would reduce gasoline prices.

“We agree with your intent to reduce the cost of gas for hardworking Americans, but your domestic policy agenda has proven to have the opposite effect and continues to threaten American jobs and family budgets,” the letter stated. “We urge your Administration to revise its regulatory agenda and legislative priorities as it relates to domestic oil and gas development. The best and most effective way to reduce the cost of gasoline at the pump is to unleash clean, affordable and reliable American energy.”

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) led the letter, which was also signed by Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

You can read the full letter here.