The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 49 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC).

The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.

The MTAC provides feedback to Dr. Carey Wright who serves as the state’s superintendent of education. They provide input on the initiatives of the MDE, the Mississippi State Board of Education and the Mississippi State Legislature. The MTAC aims to empower teachers to discuss topics critical to their success in the classroom and how MDE can assist.

“Hearing directly from teachers about their classroom experiences has helped me set priorities and has informed statewide decisions about policy, resources and professional development,” Wright said. “I look forward to meeting our new members and continuing to work collaboratively with all teachers on the council on behalf of Mississippi students.”

You can read the full list of members below:

2021-22 New Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council Members