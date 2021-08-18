Y’all Politics is working with business and political leaders around the state to help promote COVID vaccination.

The first three are from Congressman Michael Guest, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Auditor Shad White.

State Auditor @shadwhite says talk to your doctor and then go get vaccinated.#VaxUpYall pic.twitter.com/XP2PjEJtpB — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) August 18, 2021

Be on the lookout for more in the coming days. And if you’re interested in participating, email us here at Y’all Politics.