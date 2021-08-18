Y’all Politics is working with business and political leaders around the state to help promote COVID vaccination.
MS-03 @RepMichaelGuest encourages #COVID19 vaccination that resulted from #OperationWarpSpeed.#VaxUpYall pic.twitter.com/BOeS4siGh7
The first three are from Congressman Michael Guest, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Auditor Shad White.
State Auditor @shadwhite says talk to your doctor and then go get vaccinated.#VaxUpYall pic.twitter.com/XP2PjEJtpB
Be on the lookout for more in the coming days. And if you’re interested in participating, email us here at Y’all Politics.