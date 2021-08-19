Attorney General Lyn Fitch announced the sentencing of an individual involved in Medicaid fraud.

On Tuesday a Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson, sentenced Regina Thomas owner of the former Total Healthcare Network, Inc., on five counts of Medicaid Fraud. The total amount of fraud came to $4,091,208.09 in over-billing and billing for services not rendered.

“Medicaid is an important part of our social safety net, helping those who cannot afford to pay for the healthcare services they need,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “When healthcare providers defraud Medicaid, they not only cheat the taxpayers who support this program; they also violate the trust of the people who depend on it. I commend the prosecutors and investigators of our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for the work they do to protect the integrity of the Medicaid program.”

Thomas who is originally from Bolton, Mississippi worked as a licensed practical nurse and operated the Total Healthcare Network, Inc. until 2019. The incorporation was a respite and personal care provider. The AG’s office began an investigation after a prompting from the Division of Medicaid primarily regarding billing for services not rendered as well as abandonment of an audit.

The investigation resulted in uncovering more than $4 million in suspected fraud over a period of 5 years, between January 1, 2015 and December 5, 2019.

Bolton pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 5 years, with five years post-release supervision, and was ordered to make restitution of the full $4,091,208.09. She was remanded to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.