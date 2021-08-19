Senator Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the office of Senator Roger R. Wicker released a statement confirming that the senior senator had tested positive for COVID-19. In the statement sent by Communications Director Phillip Waller he said the Senator is in good health and being treated locally.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms. Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

