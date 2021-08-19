Two high school students from Mississippi will be selected for the 2022 program.

The Mississippi senators encouraged high school juniors and seniors in Mississippi to apply to represent the state at the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week.

The USSYP was established in 1962 by U.S. Senate Resolution. It provides a unique educational experience for outstanding high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two student leaders from each state will be selected.

The students will spend a week in Washington, pending public health and safety guidelines, and will have the opportunity to experience the national government in action. They will hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials from the Departments of State and Defense and directors of other federal agencies, as well as participate in meetings with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, the two students who are selected for the 2022 program will each receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. and a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program brings some of America’s most promising young leaders together to explore future careers in public service and engage with representatives from each of our branches of government,” Senator Roger Wicker said. “I highly encourage all eligible Mississippi students to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The United States Senate Youth Program offers opportunities for a couple of Mississippi’s brightest, community-minded students to interact with national leaders and their peers from around the country. I hope many students in Mississippi will apply for the 2022 program,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said.

The deadline to apply for the USSYP program in Mississippi is October 1, 2021. This year’s program will be March 5-12, 2022.

Interested students and educators can visit http://www.ussenateyouth.org/ for more information. The 2022 Official Program brochure and rules are available here.