YP Daily Roundup 8/19/21

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 4,085 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 182 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 396,394 cases, 7,916 deaths, and 1,088,155 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/B48hJLTCjs — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 18, 2021

Late last week, the F.D.A. authorized a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for certain people with weakened immune systems. Immunocompromised people make up nearly 3% of the U.S. population. Top health officials announced that the Biden administration will begin offering coronavirus booster shots for fully vaccinated Americans the week of Sept. 20. This comes after after concluding that a third shot is needed to fight off boost immunity. The booster shot plan for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines call for Americans to get a booster shot about eight months after receiving their second doses. Medical officials said they expect that a booster shot will be needed for those having received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will announce plans at a later date. YP – Miss. Senators join letter urging Biden to reverse call asking OPEC to increase oil production Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have signed a letter urging President Biden to reverse his decision to ask the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase oil production in response to rising gas prices. Due to the continuously increasing gas prices, twenty four Senators sign the letter in objection to Biden relying on oil cartel while restricting U.S. production. You can read the full letter here

YP – New members join the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 49 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on The Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC).

The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.

You can read the full list of members here.

President Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and the vaccination program

Tune in as I deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program. https://t.co/9H2XhSKtaI — President Biden (@POTUS) August 18, 2021

“We have increased our testing sites and our hours and some of the state testing locations,” said MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig. “We have ordered some additional rapid tests to come to the state of Mississippi. We did an emergency purchase of 300,000 more tests. So, we should have those hopefully in the state soon.”

“Seventy-three hospitals requested over 1,451 personnel,” noted Craig. Those hospitals report that the additional staffing if we can figure out how to get that stuffing to them will open up 771 medical surge beds and 235 ICU beds that are currently unstaffed.”