YP Daily Roundup 8/19/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.
YP – Y’all Politics Starts #VaxUpYall promos
Y’all Politics is working with business and political leaders around the state to help promote COVID vaccination.
The first three are from Congressman Michael Guest, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Auditor Shad White.
MSDH COVID-19 Reporting
Today MSDH is reporting 4,085 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 182 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 396,394 cases, 7,916 deaths, and 1,088,155 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/B48hJLTCjs
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 18, 2021
YP – FDA authorizes third dose of COVID vaccine
YP – New members join the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of 49 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on The Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC).
The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.
You can read the full list of members here.
President Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and the vaccination program
Tune in as I deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program. https://t.co/9H2XhSKtaI
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 18, 2021
WLOX – Mississippi working to ramp up COVID testing and resource supports for hospitals
“We have increased our testing sites and our hours and some of the state testing locations,” said MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig. “We have ordered some additional rapid tests to come to the state of Mississippi. We did an emergency purchase of 300,000 more tests. So, we should have those hopefully in the state soon.”
“Seventy-three hospitals requested over 1,451 personnel,” noted Craig. Those hospitals report that the additional staffing if we can figure out how to get that stuffing to them will open up 771 medical surge beds and 235 ICU beds that are currently unstaffed.”