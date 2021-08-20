Revenue reports for the first month of the FY2022 year are up over sine die estimates.

Total revenue collections for the month of July FY 2022 and Fiscal YTD 2022 through July are $53,326,905 or 11.11% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through July 2021 are $-6,355,436 or – 1.18% below the previous year’s collections. The FY 2022 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,927,000,000.

As of July 31, 2021, total revenue collections for FY 2021 were $6,741,012,015. When compared to the total General Fund appropriations for FY 2021 of $5,576,886,000, the General Fund will end the fiscal year with an estimated excess of $1,164 million. During FY 2021 close-out period of July and August 2021, additional revenues may be recorded, and subsequent adjustments could be necessary.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue es􀆟mate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the es􀆟mate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-to-date actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of July 31, 2021.

