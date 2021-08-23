Facility will create more than 300 jobs in the next couple of years.

Fresenius Medical Care’s Spectra Laboratories announced last Thursday that it has opened a new laboratory services facility in Southaven, Mississippi.

Plans for the facility were announced two years ago by Spectra Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America around September 2019.

The new laboratory will be a renal lab services facility and will be 200,000 sq. ft., making it the company’s largest laboratory footprint. This laboratory will create more than 300 jobs in the area over the next couple of years.

At the facility in Stateline Business Park, employees have the ability to conduct comprehensive testing, analysis, and reporting to ensure the best possible care and outcomes for the patients.

Upon announcing the groundbreaking of the facility in 2019, Rice Powell, chief executive officer of Fresenius Medical Care North America, stated that Mississippi understands their mission and will help to deliver the reliability and personal service required to ensure they are providing the best care for our patients.

The Mississippi Development Authority has been providing continuous assistance for workforce training as well as site improvements. MDA is also supporting the project through the Advantage Jobs and Healthcare Industry Zone Incentive programs.

“Healthcare is a critical industry for Mississippi and we are incredibly excited to welcome Spectra Laboratories to Southaven,” said Gov. Tate Reeves has said. “The Spectra team has such an important mission of serving thousands of patients with kidney failure across the country. By choosing our state for this expansion, we are proving how a skilled workforce can adapt to evolving industry trends and attract new businesses.”