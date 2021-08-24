Governor Reeves announced that over 1,000 medical professionals were arriving in Mississippi today to fill requests of hospitals for staffing.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is currently contracting with four vendors to provide personnel to 61 hospitals across the state. The Mississippi State Department of Health is also joining in to coordinate licensing approval for those who are contracted.

The state is currently contracting with the following vendors: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim. Additional vendors have been contacted to assist in medical staffing shortages.

“We are doing whatever it takes to get boots on the ground in our hospitals. Today, we are deploying over 1,000 healthcare personnel within 9 business days of the initial request. Our top priority is to ensure that every Mississippian who can get better with quality care receives that care. We are grateful for those that are answering the call to alleviate the pressure on our healthcare workers. To the current healthcare staff in the state, we thank you for your continued dedication to our fellow Mississippians,” says Governor Tate Reeves.

Starting Tuesday, 808 nurses, three certified registered nurse anesthetists, 22 nurse practitioners, 193 respiratory therapists and 20 paramedics will deploy to 50 hospitals.

This is a phase in approach which has filled the Level 1 and Level 2 trauma hospital requests. Level 3 hospital requests are now being processed and should be filled by the end of the week.
“Medical staffing provided by the state is for the COVID-19 mission to address the surge of patients due to the Delta Variant. Our staff has worked tirelessly to give our hospitals the relief they need and deserve. We are working with FEMA to secure reimbursement for these contracts worth roughly $10 million a week statewide for eight and a half weeks. MEMA stands ready to coordinate any additional resources needed,” says MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

MEMA is requesting an expedited federal reimbursement from FEMA to cover the costs of medical staffing contracts.

The medical staffing needs advertised in the original ‘request for quote’ included 65 physicians, 920 registered nurses, 41 CRNAs, 59 nurse practitioners (APN), 34 physician assistants, 239 respiratory therapists and 20 EMT paramedics. Nineteen vendors supplied RFQs.

Current hospitals with deployment orders for medical personnel as of August 24, 2021.

You can see what hospitals made staffing requests below: 

UMMC George Co Hosp – Lucedale Jefferson Davis Community – Prentiss
St. Dominic Delta Health Med – Greenville Pearl River Co – Poplarville
North MS Medical Center Merit Health Rankin Merit Health River Oaks – Flowood
Merit Health Central North MS Med – West Point Merit Health Biloxi
Forrest General Hospital Merit Health Madison Southwest MS Regional Med – McComb
Rush Foundation Hospital Baptist Mem – Golden Triangle Methodist Olive Branch
Singing River – Pascagoula Anderson Regional – Meridian Delta Health NW Regional – Clarksdale
Merit Health Wesley Oktibbeha Co Hosp – Starkville UMMC Grenada
Singing River – Ocean Springs North MS Med Gilmore – Amory Baptist Memorial Booneville
MS Baptist Med Center – JXN #10 Magnolia Regional Health-Corinth Merit Health Natchez
Memorial Hospital – Gulfport Tippah Co Hospital Ochsner Medical Center Hancock – Bay St. Louis
Greenwood Leflore Magee General – Magee Panola Medical Center – Batesville
Singing River Gulfport Webster Health Services – Eupora Sharkey Issaquena Comm Hospital – Rolling Fork
Merit Health River Region Jefferson Co Hospital – Fayette Claiborne Co Medical Center – Port Gibson
Baptist Memorial – Desoto South Sunflower – Indianola HC Watkins Memorial – Quitman
Baptist Memorial – North MS Baptist Memorial – Calhoun Copiah Co Medical Center – Hazlehurst
King’s Daughter Baptist Memorial – Yazoo UMMC Holmes County – Lexington
South Central – Laurel Perry County General – Richton Lackey Memorial Hospital – Forest
Baptist Memorial – New Albany Marion General – Columbia Field Health System – Centreville
Walthall General Hospital – Tylertown KPC Promise Hospital of Vicksburg Alliance Healthcare – Holly Springs
Highland Community Hospital

 

