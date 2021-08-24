Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Newly released data for July from the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that Republican Governors are leading the way in getting Americans back to work. Jobs are rising and unemployment is lower in states with Republican Governors and Republican majority legislatures.

“Republican-led states are leading the way out of the pandemic, while Democrat-led states fall behind,” said Republican National Committee Spokesperson Savannah Viar. “It’s no surprise that strong, fiscally conservative policies are good for the economy and working families.”

Republican-led states have reported lower unemployment rates coming out of the pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis shows 16 out of the top 20 states are led by Republican governors.

The FDA has signed off on the vaccine that has been in use through emergency approval only since December of 2020. This is the first and only COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the FDA.

The authorization follows the same guidelines as what is already in place regarding who can receive the vaccine. However, there is no indication as to when the vaccine could be approved for children under the age of 12. The FDA has confirmed that there are trials going on among children in that age group.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 7,249 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 56 deaths, and 178 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 413,498 cases, 8,047 deaths, and 1,104,918 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/BKv7KDeAhe — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 23, 2021

The MSDH reported an increasing number of calls being made to the Mississippi Poison Control Center regarding the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19. The medicine is intended for use on livestock and some parasitic illnesses, and can be dangerously toxic to humans.

The MPCC has reported at least two individuals who have been hospitalized due to the use of ivermectin after ingesting it.

“You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source,” MSDH stated in the release.

Senator Hyde-Smith commends Operation Warp Speed vaccine

Great news: Operation Warp Speed’s #Pfizer #COVID19Vaccine has been given full @US_FDA approval. Another testament to the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. #VaxUpYall! — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 23, 2021

Mississippi’s 2021 Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021, and Midnight on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

“The Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is a great time to purchase guns, ammunition and archery supplies. Whether for protection or hunting or sport, many stores will be offering additional discounts to the sales tax relief to bring in shoppers,” stated Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.” I supported the sales tax holiday when I was in the Legislature and today, still believe it is a great time to gear up.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann agrees with Commissioner Gipson, adding that the Second Amendment tax holiday shows the state’s commitment to its citizens’ rights.

Twenty-three members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol were recognized at the 2020 DUI 100 Club Awards Luncheon. The event, hosted by STORM (Sobriety Trained Officers Representing Mississippi), honors law enforcement officers for their efforts to combat impaired driving.

The DUI 100 Club was established in 1983 to recognize law enforcement officers across the state that write a minimum of 100 DUI citations within a calendar year. Law enforcement officers from twenty-one agencies, including thirteen police departments, six sheriff’s offices, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the National Park Service, were recognized at this year’s luncheon. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell served as the event’s keynote speaker. Awards were presented by Mississippi Highway Patrol Colonel Randy Ginn. Trooper John Harris, one of this year’s award recipients, was honored during the luncheon with a moment of silence.

Fresenius Medical Care’s Spectra Laboratories announced last Thursday that it has opened a new laboratory services facility in Southaven, Mississippi.

Plans for the facility were announced two years ago by Spectra Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care North America around September 2019.

The new laboratory will be a renal lab services facility and will be 200,000 sq. ft., making it the company’s largest laboratory footprint. This laboratory will create more than 300 jobs in the area over the next couple of years.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed an executive order to amend the COVID-19 guidelines to require that contractors and subcontractors, who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract, also provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They will need to show proof not later than August 31, 2021.

Leaders said as with the previous order requiring proof of vaccination for city employees, reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.