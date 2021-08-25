SCOTUS rules Biden Administration cannot suspend ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy; reinstates Trump-era policy.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order stating that they will not block the order requiring reinstatement of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. This policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico while the United States processes asylum claims and reviews their cases.

Congressmen John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and Mississippi’s Michael Guest (R), Vice Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, released a statement on the Supreme Court’s order forcing the Biden administration to restore the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

“Our nation faces a terrible crisis on the border as record numbers of migrants are illegally crossing the border, known or suspected terrorists are being encountered at levels never seen before, and U.S. Border Patrol agents are so understaffed only a dozen are left monitoring a 245-mile stretch of the border,” the two expressed in their joint statement.

Congressman Guest stated on social media that the Court’s decision will offer relief to a broken immigration system. Guest urged Congress and the White House to act immediately in order to reinstate strong border policies.

In June of 2021, Guest called for transparency into the abrupt suspension of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Congressman Guest wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas stating that the Biden Administration likely failed to conduct a proper analysis or notify the appropriate stakeholders before the suspension took effect.

“The Department’s seemingly impulsive announcement lacked explanation, justification, or any other indicia that the decision had been made only after the careful deliberations and consultations that are both appropriate and lawfully required of Executive Branch agencies by the Administrative Procedures Act (APA),” Guest wrote in the letter.

Read the full statement from Congressmen Katko and Guest below:

“While this is not a final ruling, we’re encouraged to see the U.S. Supreme Court order President Biden to resume the Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Our nation faces a terrible crisis on the border as record numbers of migrants are illegally crossing the border, known or suspected terrorists are being encountered at levels never seen before, and U.S. Border Patrol agents are so understaffed only a dozen are left monitoring a 245-mile stretch of the border. The catch-and-release of hundreds of thousands of migrants into the interior is unacceptable, and we see it for what it is: an attempt at a politically expedient win for President Biden. However, the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is a critical tool that has been proven to stem the influx of migrants flooding into our country.

“It’s time this administration get its homeland security priorities straight. We strongly urge the Biden administration, specifically the Department of Homeland Security, to reinstate and fully enforce this policy. Homeland Security Republicans will continue to conduct rigorous oversight of the reinstatement. Particularly now, as the threat of terrorists looking to exploit President Biden’s open border policies heightens and his disastrous foreign policy decisions have created a terrorist safe haven abroad, our U.S. Border Patrol must have every tool at its disposal to ensure the safety and security of our homeland.”