20 sites on Sunday will be available through the Legislative Black Caucus for individuals to get vaccinated.
The Legislative Black Caucus announced on Wednesday that they would be hosting multiple vaccine sites across the state on Sunday to promote vaccination against COVID-19. The vaccinations are free to anyone who wants one and the sites are expected to be open from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday August 29th.
“Sunday’s “Date to Vaccinate” is the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus’s contribution to increasing vaccination participation. By using a local approach we hope to help influence members of our communities who are still undecided about being vaccinated,” Chairman of the Caucus Sen. Angela Turner-Ford told Y’all Politics.
The sites were made possible by a grant from Pearl River Valley Opportunity and the State Department of Health.
List of vaccination sites are below:
- Sen. Robert Jackson
- Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church — 601 Jones St., Crenshaw
- Sen. Barbara Blackmon
- Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church — 514 W. North St., Canton
- Rep. Bo Brown
- New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church — 140 Maple St., Jackson
- Rep. John Faulkner
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church — 1393 Highway 309 South, Byhalia
- Rep. Gregory Holloway, Sr.
- New Life Cathedral of Worship — 28172 Highway 28, Hazlehurst
- Sen. Sarita Simmons
- Greater New Kingdom Missionary Baptist Church — 608 Glasco St., Cleveland
- Sen. Derrick Simmons
- New Hope First Baptist Church — 705 Nelson St., Greenville
- Rep. Cheikh Taylor
- Peter’s Rock Temple COGIC — 223 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive W., Starkville
- Rep. Bryant Clark
- Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church — 11808 Ebenezer Road, Lexington
- Rep. Omeria Scott
- Providence Baptist Church — 1908 N. Wheeler Ave., Laurel
- Rep. Hester Jackson McCray
- Living Word Ministry — 5230 Nail Road, Walls
- Rep. Kenneth Walker
- First Baptist M.B. Church — 300 Martin Luther King Drive, Carthage
- Sen. Joseph Thomas
- Mt. Vernon MB Church — 137 Canal St., Yazoo City
- Rep. Rickey Thompson
- Second Baptist Church — 188 Martin Luther King Ave., Verona
- Rep. Daryl Porter, Jr.
- St. Mary Free Will Baptist Church — 1557 C C Bryant Drive, McComb
- Rep. Stephanie Foster
- Belmont Family Life Center — 14011 Highway 18, Raymond
- Rep. Jeffrey Harness
- First Baptist M.B. Church of Port Gibson — 501 Farmer St., Port Gibson
- Sen. Angela Turner Ford
- Mission Union MB Church — 1207 5th Ave. N., Columbus
- Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church —117 Pilgrim Blvd., Natchez
- Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church — 8755 U.S. Highway 24 E., Centreville