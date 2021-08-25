20 sites on Sunday will be available through the Legislative Black Caucus for individuals to get vaccinated.

The Legislative Black Caucus announced on Wednesday that they would be hosting multiple vaccine sites across the state on Sunday to promote vaccination against COVID-19. The vaccinations are free to anyone who wants one and the sites are expected to be open from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday August 29th.

“Sunday’s “Date to Vaccinate” is the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus’s contribution to increasing vaccination participation. By using a local approach we hope to help influence members of our communities who are still undecided about being vaccinated,” Chairman of the Caucus Sen. Angela Turner-Ford told Y’all Politics.

The sites were made possible by a grant from Pearl River Valley Opportunity and the State Department of Health.

List of vaccination sites are below: