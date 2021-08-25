YP Daily Roundup 8/25/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the current state of COVID-19 in the state of Mississippi. He was joined by Dr. Paul Byars with the MSDH and Stephen McCraney, Executive Director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Reeves said the state is just shy of 1.4 million who have received at least one shot. Mississippi has a population of roughly 2.9 million individuals.

Governor Reeves said over 1,000 medical workers were being deployed to Mississippi on Tuesday to assist with hospitals who have experienced extreme staffing shortages. That will leave 11 hospitals waiting for requests to be filled by the end of the week.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 3,291 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 111 deaths, and 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 416,789 cases, 8,158 deaths, and 1,120,579 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/3QMSm0olDY — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 24, 2021

Governor Reeves announced that over 1,000 medical professionals were arriving in Mississippi today to fill requests of hospitals for staffing.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is currently contracting with four vendors to provide personnel to 61 hospitals across the state. The Mississippi State Department of Health is also joining in to coordinate licensing approval for those who are contracted.

The state is currently contracting with the following vendors: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim. Additional vendors have been contacted to assist in medical staffing shortages.

Dobbs dispels rumors about his family

According to Congressman Guest the situation in Afghanistan was due to a rushed job by the current administration. He said he believed President Biden wanted a “date” he could point to and say that the U.S. was no longer occupying Afghanistan on September 11.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chosen Chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot, told reporters that they will seek electronic communications related to the attack. He added that they would even seek electronic communications from lawmakers.

When asked if the committee had interviewed any members or sent any letters, Thompson said they had not sent any information to members or anyone for that matter as of yet…

…Last week, Reuters reported that FBI “has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.”

Mississippi lawmakers traveled the state this month to hear the public’s suggestions on how congressional and legislative districts should be redrawn.

The last of nine sessions was held at the State Capitol Monday.

This series of hearings was what lawmakers described as the “information gathering” stage. They won’t actually make any redistricting decisions until the next legislative session.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated with a series of community clinics across the state. “Date to Vaccinate” will take place on Sunday, August 29 (times vary) in various locations throughout the state.

“COVID 19 cases continue to rise in Mississippi. This pandemic is affecting everyone – from the elderly to the youth. The Caucus is working to increase access to the vaccine, which all state health experts agree is the most important thing we can get to protect ourselves, our family, and those around us,” said Angela Turner-Ford, MLBC Chairperson. “So, we are saying don’t wait and don’t hesitate. Get vaccinated!”