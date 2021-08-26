Nearly $600,000 remains to support food pantries.

An extension of the Community Foundation for Mississippi’s (CFM) CARES Act allows for additional COVID grant opportunities for all food pantries and previously unfunded non-profit organizations located in George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone Counties.

CFM’s COVID-19 Grant Program was established in the 2020 legislative session under the Community Foundations Act and provides CARES Act funds to eligible non-profits and food pantries.

The program is managed by seven of Mississippi’s community foundations and has been extended this year to reimburse eligible non-profit entities and food pantries for pandemic related expenses of up to $12,000 spent between March 1, 2020 thru December 31, 2021.

Eligible food pantries can also submit applications for previously unreimbursed qualified expenses with no limit. The Community Foundation has over $600,000 remaining to support food pantries in its service area.

The Community Foundation has provided a graph to aid nonprofits and food pantries to apply for and receive funding through the foundation’s COVID-19 grant program.

All applications, reimbursement requests, and supporting documents must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, January 15, 2022. Remaining funds are limited and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.