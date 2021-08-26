The Mississippi Governor notes that COVID has illustrated the differences in the core philosophies of the two political parties in America.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) for a discussion titled “Treatment Plan for America” centered on the future of health care across the country. The online event was part of the new Center for a Healthy America which invests in improving the health of Americans now and for generations to come.

Governor Reeves started his segment by talking about universal licensing recognition reform, a measure that was passed earlier this year by the Legislature, as well as the need to grow telehealth.

“When you live in a rural state, we don’t have an adequate number of health care professionals in many of those rural areas,” Reeves said.

Universal licensing recognition allows individuals who hold occupational licensing, in good standing, in other states to move to and work in Mississippi without additional testing or licensing requirements.

Mississippi is one of the first states in the U.S. to pass such legislation.

Reeves told the panel that providing more access to care for more Mississippians through increased telehealth and other initiatives has shown reluctant medical professionals, legislators, and the public that such policies are helping the state’s citizens through innovation.

The Governor was then asked for his perspective regarding COVID and how it demonstrates the states’ relationship with the federal government. Reeves noted the different political philosophies between Democrat and Republican leadership in such matters.

“The one thing about COVID is that it has really illustrated the differences in the core philosophies of the two political parties in America. The Democrats just absolutely believe in central decision making authority,” Governor Reeves said. “That is the reason that they are so entwined in Washington D.C. because they think all decisions made out of Washington are what’s best for America. CDC is a prime example. They have repeatedly, because of their big government philosophy, tried to shame individuals into making what they believe to be the best decision, when in reality they would have been far better off to simply say here is the information, here is the data, here is what we believe now go make a good decision.”

Reeves said Americans find ourselves in a very challenging environment no one wanted. He asked people to look up the information and consider the data, commending Operation Warp Speed began under the former Trump Administration. Governor Reeves said that effort “produced a safe and effective vaccine,” adding, however, he will defend individuals rights to make their own decisions.

AFPI is a new conservative organization focused on advancing various public policy initiatives. This health care discussion is just one of those focuses. AFPI notes that it is seeking to create healthcare policies and educate stakeholders to put the patient and doctor in control, dignify life, promote better health and health outcomes, improve access, and lower costs for Americans. AFPI says that is critically important as the health of Americans is essential for a thriving and prosperous country.

Governor Reeves was not the only Republican Governor featured on the virtual panel on Wednesday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott was also part of the discussion, as was former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal who is leading the AFPI health care focus.

In addition, Dr. Heidi Overton, AFPI’s Director for the Center for a Healthy America, participated in the interview with Reeves.

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is a Senior Advisor for AFPI.

You can watch the full interview below beginning at the 32:30 mark and ending at 37:40.