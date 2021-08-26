Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Members of the Mississippi Legislature are set to begin hearings today on tax reform options in the state. Included in the discussion will be the possibility for the elimination of the state income tax…

…Ahead of these tax reform hearings, The Parents Campaign, a left-leaning public education lobbying group, has come out against the elimination of the state income tax, saying it threatens teacher pay and school funding, directly taking aim at Gunn’s proposal. Nancy Loome, Executive Director for The Parents Campaign, says the Speaker’s plan is a convoluted proposal to eliminate the income tax while raising other taxes to make up the difference.

“Except that it doesn’t really make up the difference,” Loome opines. “Gunn’s plan will leave public schools, teachers, and other important service providers with less funding than they would have without the tax swap.”

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 3,385 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 22 deaths, and 186 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 420,174 cases, 8,180 deaths, and 1,125,877 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/uTmCLgaPe3 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 25, 2021

During a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon, Oxford Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 to require individuals ages 6 and older to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. The mandate will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Board will revisit their decision at a future meeting.

Prior to the special meeting, Mayor Robyn Tannehill and the board had urged the public to get vaccinated and to wear masks.

MSDH holds Wednesday press conference, says staffing still an issue

Dr. Jim Craig said “the problem continues to be insufficient staffing.” Talks on additional staffing and resources that hospitals in Mississippi have received. Including 10, 2 person teams to assist in monoclonal antibody treatment. pic.twitter.com/eLVgHrdmc1 — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) August 25, 2021

The Legislative Black Caucus announced on Wednesday that they would be hosting multiple vaccine sites across the state on Sunday to promote vaccination against COVID-19. The vaccinations are free to anyone who wants one and the sites are expected to be open from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday August 29th.

“Sunday’s “Date to Vaccinate” is the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus’s contribution to increasing vaccination participation. By using a local approach we hope to help influence members of our communities who are still undecided about being vaccinated,” Chairman of the Caucus Sen. Angela Turner-Ford told Y’all Politics.

The sites were made possible by a grant from Pearl River Valley Opportunity and the State Department of Health.

Parker Hannifin Corporation’s Engine Mobile Original Equipment Division is expanding its existing facility in Holly Springs to expand its product development center. The project represents a significant investment from Parker and is expected to create 25 new product development jobs.

“Parker Hannifin’s decision to expand its Engine Mobile Original Equipment Division product development center in Holly Springs is a strong testament to our supportive business environment, which provides the winning formula for lasting, sustainable growth in Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The state values its partnership with Parker Hannifin and thanks the company for once again entrusting our workforce to continue its legacy of product development and manufacturing top-quality products.”

Mississippi’s Republican delegation in D.C. is expressing their disdain for President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in the haphazard manner that has left thousands of Americans and U.S. allies vulnerable to the cruel treatment of the Taliban.

All three of the Magnolia State’s Republican Congressmen – Trent Kelly (MS-1), Michael Guest (MS-3), and Steven Palazzo (MS-4) – sent a joint letter to President Biden on Tuesday expressing their disapproval of his decision not to extend the Afghanistan withdrawal deadline and encouraging his Administration to extend the deployment of U.S. resources and military forces until all Americans and American allies have been evacuated or deemed safe…

…Also on Tuesday, senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker sent his own letter to the President urging him to use every available resource to secure the safe evacuation of American citizens and partners from Afghanistan.

Congressman Thompson pens Clarion Ledger Op-Ed, calls out Governor Reeves

Mississippi need competent leaders who are interested in the safety of all Mississippians. @tatereeves #MandateMasks https://t.co/lXsnpFRprJ — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) August 25, 2021

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order stating that they will not block the order requiring reinstatement of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy. This policy requires migrants to wait in Mexico while the United States processes asylum claims and reviews their cases.

Congressmen John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and Mississippi’s Michael Guest (R), Vice Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, released a statement on the Supreme Court’s order forcing the Biden administration to restore the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.