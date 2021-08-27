All of the state’s federal delegation expressed sympathies for troops, critiques of Biden’s handling of situation except Thompson.

Following what was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in combat in nearly a decade, Mississippi political leaders spoke out on social media on Thursday.

Terrorist attacks outside of the airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. military personnel and injured others. Scores of Afghans were also killed and injured in the bombings.

This comes as President Joe Biden has ordered troops be withdrawn from the country. The haphazard manner in which the withdrawal has occurred has placed American citizens and U.S. allies in Afghanistan at risk as the Taliban has taken control of the country.

President Biden has set an August 31st deadline to have everyone out of the country, though given the thousands of Americans and allies still to be airlifted to safety that deadline has drawn significant criticism for both sides of the political aisle.

Politico reports that the U.S. officials provided the Taliban with names of Americans and Afghan allies to evacuate. The White House says that limited information sharing with the Taliban is saving lives. However, critics are describing this as a “hit list” for the Taliban which prompted Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS 4) to tweet that the Biden Administration has blood on their hands.

On Thursday, all of Mississippi’s federal delegation expressed their condolences for the loss of the U.S. soldiers, save one – Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson. Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has yet to comment on the attacks, the loss of life, or the operation.

In fact, as the events were developing, Congressman Thompson’s only social media post or comment was about wishing everyone a happy National Women’s Equality Day.

Here is what your Mississippi officials are saying:

Senator Roger Wicker

The U.S. must continue doing everything in its power to get our people and our allies to safety. We cannot and will not be deterred by terrorists. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) August 26, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Heartbreaking. Praying for all of our troops, our citizens, and #Afghanistan citizens. We must pour all of efforts into getting our people out. #Kabul https://t.co/RWmiwX61kA — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 26, 2021

Congressman Trent Kelly

My full statement on the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/evqOIlcE7l — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) August 26, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest

The President must reconsider his self imposed deadline and use whatever force and actions necessary to protect our soldiers, to bring home all American citizens, and to evacuate our Afghan allies. Please continue to pray for our troops and the family of our lost soldiers. (2/2) — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) August 26, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo

Tonight I am devastated by the loss of my fellow Marines, outraged for the Americans living in fear because of unforgivable negligence, and saddened as we face an unprecedented tragedy as a nation. This could have been prevented. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) August 27, 2021

The Biden Administration has blood on their hands.https://t.co/bSBRPq22Dm — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) August 26, 2021

Mississippi state leaders also took to social media to comment on the Afghanistan situation.

Governor Tate Reeves

Please pray for the grieving families of American service members and allies. We must come together in this moment and provide solidarity in support of our troops, demand better from our nation’s leaders, and pray for God’s almighty protection. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 26, 2021

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

All Mississippians are horrified and sickened by the loss of our fellow citizens in the U.S. Marine Corps today. Please pray for their families, and for the safe return of our soldiers. — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) August 26, 2021

Speaker Philip Gunn

The United States Military is the greatest fighting force in the world. I’m grateful every day for their bravery, service and sacrifice. My prayers are with our soldiers, their families, and our allies in Afghanistan. — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) August 26, 2021

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Praying for the families of the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice today at the Kabul airport. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) August 26, 2021

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson