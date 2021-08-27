All of the state’s federal delegation expressed sympathies for troops, critiques of Biden’s handling of situation except Thompson.

Following what was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in combat in nearly a decade, Mississippi political leaders spoke out on social media on Thursday.

Terrorist attacks outside of the airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. military personnel and injured others. Scores of Afghans were also killed and injured in the bombings.

This comes as President Joe Biden has ordered troops be withdrawn from the country. The haphazard manner in which the withdrawal has occurred has placed American citizens and U.S. allies in Afghanistan at risk as the Taliban has taken control of the country.

President Biden has set an August 31st deadline to have everyone out of the country, though given the thousands of Americans and allies still to be airlifted to safety that deadline has drawn significant criticism for both sides of the political aisle.

Politico reports that the U.S. officials provided the Taliban with names of Americans and Afghan allies to evacuate. The White House says that limited information sharing with the Taliban is saving lives. However, critics are describing this as a “hit list” for the Taliban which prompted Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-MS 4) to tweet that the Biden Administration has blood on their hands.

On Thursday, all of Mississippi’s federal delegation expressed their condolences for the loss of the U.S. soldiers, save one – Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson. Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has yet to comment on the attacks, the loss of life, or the operation.

In fact, as the events were developing, Congressman Thompson’s only social media post or comment was about wishing everyone a happy National Women’s Equality Day.

Here is what your Mississippi officials are saying:

Senator Roger Wicker

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Congressman Trent Kelly

Congressman Michael Guest

Congressman Steven Palazzo

Mississippi state leaders also took to social media to comment on the Afghanistan situation.

Governor Tate Reeves

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

Speaker Philip Gunn

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson

