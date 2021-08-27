Governor Reeves took a trip to Material Bank in Olive Branch on Thursday.

Governor Tate Reeves visited Material Bank on Thursday highlighting the economic development success that has happened in DeSoto County over the last few years.

Since taking office as Governor, DeSoto County has added $450 million in new corporate investment and around 1,000 new jobs. Also in 2020, the state saw a $1.9 billion in capital investment. That is double the last 10 years average.

“I’m extremely proud of my administration’s work to further economic and workforce development, increase corporate investment, and create more good-paying jobs in DeSoto County,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The success of DeSoto County highlights that Mississippi is open for business, and that our capable workforce can deliver results. I look forward to extending DeSoto County’s streak of economic development achievement.”

Since Governor Reeves took office, the following state assisted economic development projects for Desoto County have included:

January 2020, Toshiba America Business Solutions

$14 million corporate investment; Creating 40 jobs

January 2020, Emerson Appleton

$3 million corporate investment; Creating 100 jobs

February 2020, Milwaukee Tool

$8.7 million corporate investment; Creating 100 jobs

June 2020, Associated Wholesale Grocers

$300 million corporate investment; Creating 79 jobs

October 2020, Material Bank

$14.5 million corporate investment; Creating 300 jobs

November 2020, Ardagh

$90 million corporate investment; Creating 80 jobs

June 2021, Edelbrock, LLC

$14.4 million corporate investment; Creating 200 jobs

July 2021, AeroSafe Global

$2.5 million corporate investment; Creating 100 jobs

August 2021, Spectra Laboratories

Announced the opening of its new 200,000 square foot laboratory in Southaven; Creating 300 jobs

Today, Elkay Manufacturing

$3.22 million corporate investment; Creating 25 jobs

Reeves continues to work on workforce and economic development, as one of the key components of his mission as Governor.