Mississippi Coast under Hurricane Watch

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to become a Hurricane over the next 24 hours, potentially strengthening into a Cat 2 storm before making landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is currently under a Hurricane Watch. That watch stretches from the Texas/Louisiana border to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) for a discussion titled “Treatment Plan for America” centered on the future of health care across the country. The online event was part of the new Center for a Healthy America which invests in improving the health of Americans now and for generations to come.

Governor Reeves started his segment by talking about universal licensing recognition reform, a measure that was passed earlier this year by the Legislature, as well as the need to grow telehealth…

…The Governor was then asked for his perspective regarding COVID and how it demonstrates the states’ relationship with the federal government. Reeves noted the different political philosophies between Democrat and Republican leadership in such matters.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Plumbing and water delivery products manufacturer Elkay Manufacturing is locating distribution operations in Olive Branch. The project is a $3.22 million corporate investment and will create 25 jobs.

“I am proud to welcome Elkay Manufacturing as the newest business partner to the state of Mississippi,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Not only will the company’s prime DeSoto County location ensure products are quickly and efficiently delivered to its customers throughout the Southeast, but the skilled workers found in the area will play a key role in the company’s long-lasting success in our state, just as they have with the other numerous industry leaders that call DeSoto County home.”

President Biden addresses nation following Kabul attacks that kill U.S. soldiers

Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is currently offering a cost-share program for Mississippi organic producers and handlers receiving certification or continuation of certification by a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) accredited certifying agent.

“This is a great opportunity for farmers that have received the USDA Organic Certification in the past year to help offset some of the costs associated with this certification,” said Commissioner Gipson, “I am glad that we are able to offer this program again for 2021, and I encourage our farmers to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The United States has been the economic superpower since World War II – not to mention the only military superpower since the fall of the Soviet Union nearly 30 years ago.

Why?

Certainly, America is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, but so was the U.S.S.R. America’s greatness comes from its people. It is because – as Reagan put it – America is a ‘shining city on a hill.’ A nation founded on liberty, with boundless opportunity that attracts the world’s greatest talents. It is this freedom and opportunity that drives innovation, breeds competition, unlocks investment and generates wealth.

An extension of the Community Foundation for Mississippi’s (CFM) CARES Act allows for additional COVID grant opportunities for all food pantries and previously unfunded non-profit organizations located in George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone Counties.

CFM’s COVID-19 Grant Program was established in the 2020 legislative session under the Community Foundations Act and provides CARES Act funds to eligible non-profits and food pantries.

The program is managed by seven of Mississippi’s community foundations and has been extended this year to reimburse eligible non-profit entities and food pantries for pandemic related expenses of up to $12,000 spent between March 1, 2020 thru December 31, 2021.

During the meeting, the council highlighted the effects of the virus on children, to the consequences a mandate could have on local businesses.

However, when it came time to vote, the council voted 3-3. That left Mayor Keith Gaskin to break the tie.

He ultimately voted against the mandate, saying it is nearly impossible to fairly mandate a mask requirement in the city.

By providing people with as much factual information as possible, people will do what is best for themselves and their community, he believes.