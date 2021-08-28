Governor Tate Reeves, Executive Director Stephen McCraney, Dr. Jim Craig, FEMA Region IV Administrator Gracia Szczech to host press conference on Mississippi’s Hurricane Ida action plan.

The Governor signed a state of emergency on Saturday and has requested an emergency declaration from the President that they are currently waiting on.

Reeves indicated they anticipate storm surges up to 11 feet in coastal counties, particularly Hancock County. Reeves recommended that individuals follow local evacuation guidelines but also encouraged people living in low lying areas to get to high ground today.

Ida is expected to be a category 4 hurricane before hitting the coastline with 120 mile an hour winds.

“Today is the day to prepare,” said Director Stephen McCraney of MEMA. He said there are 19 shelters open mostly in coastal Mississippi that will be open to everyone. He said no one will be turned away. Over the last 72 hours MEMA, FEMA and other local partners have been moving resources to those locations.

MEMA has also been in contact with Entergy to ensure power outages are restored as soon as possible and that additional search and rescue teams through the National Guard are on standby.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued a statement in anticipation of Hurricane Ida regarding the state’s vaccination sites. They reported that all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will be cancelled for at least Monday, August 30th and Tuesday, August 31st. However, further cancellations are possible depending on the impact of the storm.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

Dr. Jim Craig said they are working closely with hospitals to ensure that critical care patients can be relocated in the event of power outages or damage by the storm.

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact the entire state Sunday into Monday, so the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all citizens to finalize their hurricane preparations today.

It is important that Mississippians organize a disaster supply kit containing:

• 3 Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food and Water

• Flashlight with Extra Batteries

• Medication

• Copies of Important Documents (Birth Certificate, Passport, Marriage License, etc.)

• Extra Cash

• First Aid Kit

Click here for additional hurricane preparedness tips.

Current shelter openings, evacuation orders and a list of sandbag locations can be found here. This page will be updated frequently throughout this event as MEMA receives new information.

View Governor Reeves’ State of Emergency declaration below:

SOE Hurricane Ida by yallpolitics on Scribd