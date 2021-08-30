Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Hurricane Ida makes landfall as a Cat 4 in Louisiana; Mississippi now in the crosshairs

Ida is now a Tropical Storm and is crossing through Mississippi. Stay up-to-date by following MEMA, Governor Tate Reeves, and your local weather sources.

#Ida is now a Tropical Storm but the threat to Mississippi is far from over. Hunker down today if you don’t have to be on the roads. Flash flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. https://t.co/S8pq7xuJqe pic.twitter.com/6vDaAKzmSP — msema (@MSEMA) August 30, 2021

The Mississippi IHL board met for a special meeting on August 27 at noon to discuss the current COVID-19 situation and their stance on the vaccine.

The meeting was held by phone, versus gathering in person. The intent of the gathering was to discuss whether or not colleges and universities would continue encouraging the vaccine or implement a mandate.

While some trustees were in favor of a mandate, it was decided that was not the route to take at this time due to a lack of public support.

Hudson served in the House for five years after being elected in June of 2016. He represented House District 29 over Sunflower and Bolivar Counties. Hudson was a Democrat who served as the Vice-Chair for the Ports, Harbors and Airports committee. He also served on Agriculture the Drug Policy, Tourism, Transportation and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committees.

The resignation will be effective Monday, August 30 2021.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 4,041 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 65 deaths, and 170 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 427,640 cases, 8,279 deaths, and 1,147,633 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/HaOUETvC3D — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 27, 2021

Following what was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in combat in nearly a decade, Mississippi political leaders spoke out on social media on Thursday.

Terrorist attacks outside of the airport in Afghanistan killed 13 U.S. military personnel and injured others. Scores of Afghans were also killed and injured in the bombings…

…On Thursday, all of Mississippi’s federal delegation expressed their condolences for the loss of the U.S. soldiers, save one – Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson. Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has yet to comment on the attacks, the loss of life, or the operation.

As summer draws to a close, Mississippians are feeling more pain at the pump with gas prices continuing to soar. After starting the year near $2 per gallon, gas in Mississippi has now reached an average of $2.78. The same pattern is occurring across the country, with national gas prices surging by 40 percent this year alone. This additional cost is impacting hardworking American families who are recovering from the pandemic and depend on their cars and trucks to access work and daily necessities.

These rising gas prices are a direct result of President Biden’s energy agenda. Since taking office, Mr. Biden has systematically dismantled President Trump’s policies that helped the U.S. become energy independent. In his first week, President Biden killed the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which would have brought oil to American refineries and supported up to 11,000 jobs. Later, he cut off expansion of a tremendous source of American oil and natural gas by suspending new drilling leases on federal lands and waters. He also rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, which will kill energy jobs while doing little to protect the environment.