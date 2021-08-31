FAA grants to fund nine airport improvement projects in Mississippi.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith announced that 9 Mississippi airports are to be awarded $6.6 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants.

The funding will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for improving airfields in Mississippi.

The FAA has funded over $766 million in grants across the United States in order to build safer, more sustainable and more accessible airports.

“These grants will improve safety, sustainability and accessibility at airports across our country,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

“I am pleased the FAA is providing Mississippi airports with the resources needed to complete these projects, which will make airports better equipped to serve their communities,” Senator Wicker said.

Senator Roger Wicker thanked the FAA on Twitter and wrote that by improving airports, safe and efficient transportation is promoted.

Improving airport infrastructure promotes safety, efficiency, and facilitates better transportation. I am pleased @FAANews is providing Mississippi airports with the resources needed to complete these projects. https://t.co/2nRSL7ySLz — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) August 31, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith wrote that airports require constant repair and upgrades and the FAA AIP grants would allow Mississippi airfields to do just that.

“The safe and efficient operation of local airports requires consistent repair and upgrades. These AIP grants will enable such work at several airfields across the state, allowing these communities to continue to use these assets to promote economic development,” Hyde-Smith said.

The safe and efficient operation of local airports requires consistent repair and upgrades. Recent @USDOT @FAANews AIP grants will enable such work at several MS airfields, allowing these communities to continue to use these assets to promote economic development. Details here: — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) August 31, 2021

The Airport Improvement Program receives around $3.2 billion in funding each year. A complete listing of grants (PDF) and AIP Grants Data by State is on the FAA website.

The following airport improvement projects in Mississippi received FAA grants: