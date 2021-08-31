Only 10 legislators received an A rating.

Steven Utroska with the Mississippi chapter of Americans for Prosperity joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the recent release of AFP’s legislative scorecard. Utroska said the goal of the scorecard is to make government more accountable to the people.

AFP rated Mississippi lawmakers on a variety of bills as it relates to their mission of lowering taxes, reducing the size of government, providing more economic opportunity and other factors. Utroska said of the 174 legislators, only 3 state Senators and 7 state Representatives received an A rating.

Watch the interview below (or here at this link on Facebook) and review the AFP Scorecard for yourself here.