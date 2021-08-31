Senator Roger Wicker is on the upswing after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Senator Roger Wicker made a statement on Tuesday that he is “all clear” after testing positive for COVID-19 on August 19. After reporting that he had a clean bill of health, Wicker encouraged individuals to get the vaccine in order to prevent the spread of the virus and also minimize symptoms if contracted.

“To everyone who has asked, I have recovered fully from my bout with COVID-19, and I have a clean bill of health. I am looking forward to resuming my travel in the state this week,” said Wicker. “I encourage all who have not yet received a COVID vaccine to talk to their doctor. Being fully vaccinated greatly reduced my risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Getting the shot is safe, easy, and free, and it could save your life. https://www.vaccines.gov/.