Governor Tate Reeves was joined by Stephen McCraney, Executive Director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Gracia Szczech, Region IV Administrator, FEMA, Sean Tindell, Commissioner, Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Dr. Jim Craig, Director of Health Protection, Mississippi State Department of Health, and Janson D. Boyles, Adjutant General, Mississippi National Guard to discuss Hurricane Ida and its impact on Mississippi.

MEMA accepting damage assessment reports

President Joe Biden held a press briefing with officials from Louisiana and Mississippi including FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Governor Tate Reeves…

Governor Reeves said Mississippi is in a bit of a different position than that of Louisiana. by 12:30 on Monday the eye of the storm was west of Jackson which could mean another 18 to 22 hours of the eye of the storm being in the state. The storm has slowed down to roughly 8 miles per hour which could mean more rainfall for the state than anticipated.

…Reeves said due to the large size of the storm the biggest threat for tornadic activity still lies in the coastal areas and just north of there.

However, the good news is because the storm has slowed down wind speeds have significantly slowed down in the central part of the state.

“We know that our greatest threats here in Mississippi are with rising waters and power outages. We’ve got 135,000 plus Mississippi dwellings that do not have power,” said Reeves. He said that number is expected to increase.

Reeves said at this time it is evident that the federal search and rescue partners are not needed and have been released to help Louisiana. Reeves said state teams will be enough considering the relief of potential damage.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, today encouraged eligible agriculture producers in Mississippi to apply for U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance related to losses linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The USDA recently published its final rule to make contract producers of livestock and poultry eligible for assistance under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) 2. Congress approved the direct payments as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

“The rule for contract growers of livestock and poultry broadens eligibility for CFAP 2, correcting an earlier oversight. I hope eligible producers will now apply for assistance if their operations were affected by disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic,” Hyde-Smith said.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting – For 3 Days

Today MSDH is reporting 7,971 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 82 deaths, and 171 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 435,611 cases, 8,361 deaths, and 1,154,329 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/cBPRgl1g7Z — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 30, 2021

Starkville may become the second city in Mississippi, after Jackson, to require vaccinations for all city employees.

A vaccination policy will soon come before the board of aldermen in Starkville.

“It is important for us to be available to the public and do our job,” Mayor Lynn Spruill said.

City leaders said they are listening to both sides as they consider a vaccination policy for city workers.