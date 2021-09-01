Hipp worked for 10 years as an award-winning reporter in Mississippi and Texas.

Laura Hipp has been appointed by Governor Tate Reeves as the Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Development Authority. Her appointment comes after former director John Rounsaville resigned earlier this month following an investigation into his conduct.

Laura Hipp has served as chief marketing officer for MDA. In that role, she oversees marketing and communication for economic development and tourism. She was director of communications for Reeves and previously served as director of communications for former Governor Haley Barbour.

“I am grateful for this opportunity from Gov. Reeves, and the MDA team will continue to build on its success bringing jobs to Mississippi’s communities and attracting tourists to wander through our state and see all it has to offer,” said Hipp.